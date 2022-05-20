Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded down $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.