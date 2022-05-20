Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.85. 6,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 588,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

