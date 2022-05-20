CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

