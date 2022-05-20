CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $93.14. 6,918,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,329. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

