CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $719,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.