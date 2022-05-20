Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,392.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.96 or 0.00164956 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $31,392.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004314 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.59 or 0.00408064 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

