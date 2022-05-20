CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

