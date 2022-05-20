CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
