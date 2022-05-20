Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50.

DADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.29.

DADA stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

