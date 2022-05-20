Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Up 3.4%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.38. 17,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 464,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 138.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

