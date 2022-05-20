Darwinia Network 1-Day Volume Tops $693,283.00 (RING)

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Darwinia Network has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $693,283.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,189.53 or 0.99907104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016806 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Darwinia Network Profile

RING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,148,678,503 coins and its circulating supply is 512,327,246 coins. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Network directly using U.S. dollars.

