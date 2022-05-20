Dash (DASH) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Dash has a market capitalization of $603.05 million and approximately $131.09 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $56.19 or 0.00194807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00304651 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,732,248 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

