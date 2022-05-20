Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($60.42) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

DASTY traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

