Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $8.46 on Thursday, hitting $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,529. Datadog has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,652,500.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.38.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,197.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Datadog by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

