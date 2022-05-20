Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $12.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($14.58) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

