Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.08) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($16.67) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

DVDCF stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

