Dawn Svoronos Acquires 30,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
