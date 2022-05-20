Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $409.45.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock traded up $28.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.28. 2,102,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,943. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.