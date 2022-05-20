Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $225.00

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.00 and last traded at $225.59, with a volume of 17207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.20.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.30.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
