Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $225.00

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.00 and last traded at $225.59, with a volume of 17207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

