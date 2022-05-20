DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

DeHive (DHV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $526,243.92 and approximately $32,067.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.44 or 0.02071816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00526014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,009.26 or 1.79160324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

