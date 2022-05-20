DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,912,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $2,331,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.