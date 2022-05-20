Desjardins Lowers Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$2.50

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argonaut Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $1.03 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

