Desjardins Lowers Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.79.

PWCDF stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

