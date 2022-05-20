Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

NYSE:DESP opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Despegar.com by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,395.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

