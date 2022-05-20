Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 95

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.83.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.