Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €170.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($223.96) to €207.00 ($215.63) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.30.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

