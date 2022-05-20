Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 6,000” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($89.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO traded down GBX 25 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,347 ($65.91). 2,125,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,728.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,336.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £86.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.73), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($710,115.75). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,251 shares of company stock worth $61,721,282.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.