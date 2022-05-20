DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $630.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $541.65.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. DexCom has a 12 month low of $302.61 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

DexCom’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,689. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

