Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.74

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.81, with a volume of 50288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

DXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.32 million and a PE ratio of 15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$187.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.