DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Price Target Cut to 390.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from 420.00 to 390.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$54.55 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $54.55.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
