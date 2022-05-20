DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Price Target Cut to 390.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from 420.00 to 390.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$54.55 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. DFDS A/S has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

DFDS A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

