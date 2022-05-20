Diane M. Sullivan Sells 35,915 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $15,766,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 62.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

