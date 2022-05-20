Digital Insurance Token Trading 231.9% Higher Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 94.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $939,262.80 and $8.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 231.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00583736 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

