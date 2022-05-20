Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,376. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

