Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 5.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 13,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,849,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

DDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

