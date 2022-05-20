Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Down 11.7%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.21 and last traded at $75.43. Approximately 401,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,043,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.