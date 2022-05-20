disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.28 Million

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $109,984.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 410.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.14 or 0.04250686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00511121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033261 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,559.47 or 1.76155850 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,121,736 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.