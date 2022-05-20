Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Dollar General worth $78,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.47.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $201.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.30. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.