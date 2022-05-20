Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.95.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.