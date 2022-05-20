Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

