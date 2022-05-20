Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $400,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

