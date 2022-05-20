DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

