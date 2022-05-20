Douglas N. Comings Sells 500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $15,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,478.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EAT opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $65.21.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on EAT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.
Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
