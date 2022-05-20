DPRating 1-Day Volume Reaches $161.00 (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $290,174.60 and approximately $161.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,331.83 or 0.99957436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

