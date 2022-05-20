Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

DRE opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Duke Realty by 14.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

