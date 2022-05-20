Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $850.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 850.50 ($10.48) and last traded at GBX 882.77 ($10.88), with a volume of 359235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885.50 ($10.92).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,647.50 ($20.31).

The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,024.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,213.04.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.85) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,696.25). Also, insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 981 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £99,247.77 ($122,346.86). Insiders have acquired a total of 45,331 shares of company stock worth $47,088,547 over the last ninety days.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

