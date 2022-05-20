Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $850.50

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 850.50 ($10.48) and last traded at GBX 882.77 ($10.88), with a volume of 359235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885.50 ($10.92).
Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,647.50 ($20.31).
The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,024.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,213.04.
About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
