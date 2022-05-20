Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to announce $2.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $4.00 million. Dyadic International posted sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $11.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $15.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.77 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $30.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 473.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

DYAI stock remained flat at $$2.13 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,766. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

