dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Down 1.1%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

