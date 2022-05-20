dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Down 1.1%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
About dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dynaCERT (DYFSF)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.