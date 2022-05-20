Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Dynatrace stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

