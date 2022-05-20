Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 52.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

