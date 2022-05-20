Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Buys $18,987.09 in Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $18,987.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $592.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 185,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

