Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston Acquires 1,167 Shares of Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $18,987.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,987.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $592.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

